Commanders vs. Lions highlights Week 2
Watch the highlights from the matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Week 2 resulted in more of the same for Matt Rhule's Panthers—a lost offense, an inconsistent defense, a lack of big plays and yet another loss.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Trey Lance of the 49ers has been carted off the field in the first quarter with a right-ankle injury
WATCH: Tom Brady frustrated by the Saints, starts breaking equipment again
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
The Jets scored twice, and recovered an onside kick, with under two minutes to play.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
A couple of former quarterbacks are not happy with the Patriots' handling of Mac Jones.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
The New York Giants defeated the Panthers,19-16, on Sunday and here are the winners and losers (and those in between) from the game.
Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench and was on target for the 49ers
The Jets looked dead and buried after Nick Chubb‘s third touchdown of the afternoon, but they had a few tricks up their sleeve for the Browns. Chubb’s score made it 30-17 Browns at the two-minute warning, but kicker Cade York missed the extra point and a coverage bust allowed Jets quarterback Joe Flacco to hit [more]
What a game!
The Carolina Panthers lost another heartbreaker, to the N.Y. Giants. Is Matt Rhule’s job as head coach in jeopardy?
USC is being rewarded for chasing Lincoln Riley. Nebraska fans are envious of the Trojans' rapid makeover, pushing them to overlook Urban Meyer's flaws.
The Bucs' offensive struggles have gotten to Tom Brady
It wasn’t a wild week in terms of upsets, but we have a better idea of who’s good and who’s not.