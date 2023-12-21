Commanders vs. Jets: Thursday injury report for Week 16
The Washington Commanders continued their preparation for their Week 16 game against the New York Jets.
Here’s a look at Washington’s injury report from Thursday:
C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP
LT Charles Leno (calf): DNP
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): DNP
RB Jonathan Williams (concussion): DNP
DE Joshua Pryor: DNP (illness)
DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited
DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): limited
LB Cody Barton (knee): full
CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow): full
Here is a copy of the Jets’ injury report, which shows Rodgers, since he was activated, but obviously, will not play. Wilson, who has started the majority of the season in Rodgers’ place, remains in concussion protocol.
DNP:
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles),
QB Zach Wilson (concussion)
DL John Franklin-Myers (hip)
Limited:
RB Izzy Abanikanda (ankle)
S Jordan Whitehead (knee)
Full:
OT Mekhi Becton
DE Jalyn Holmes
OL Max Mitchell
OL Joe Tippmann