Commanders vs. Giants Week 13 inactives: Antonio Gibson in, Chase Young out

Commanders vs. Giants Week 13 inactives: Gibson in, Young out

Dealing with a foot injury, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday before missing Thursday's session altogether, casting doubt on his status for this Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

But shortly after Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said a plan was in place to prepare Gibson to play in Week 13. The running back downplayed his injury when speaking with reporters at his locker on Thursday and seemed optimistic about his availability this weekend.

It's understandable why both Gibson and Turner didn't seem too concerned about his injury, as the running back is officially active for Sunday's game -- a pivotal NFC East clash between the 7-5 Commanders and 7-4 Giants.

While Washington received good news regarding Gibson's status, the team has opted to take the conservative approach with star pass rusher Chase Young once again. Young, who has yet to play this season while recovering from a torn ACL, has been ruled out for the Commanders.

By holding Young out one more week, the pass rusher will have an extra week to get ready to play following the Commanders' late Week 14 bye. Young should be able to make his debut in Week 15 against the Giants at FedEx Field. Considering the poor turf at MetLife Stadium, too, it makes plenty of sense for Washington to keep Young sidelined.

The Commanders will also be without a key cog on the offensive line, however, as guard Trai Turner is out due to both knee and ankle injuries. Second-year veteran Sam Cosmi, who's been splitting time at right tackle with Cornelius Lucas, is expected to move over to right guard with Lucas remaining on the outside.

Defensively, the Commanders will be without starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for a second straight week. St-Juste is dealing with a mid-to-high ankle sprain, per coach Ron Rivera, and has not practiced since Washington's Week 11 win in Houston.

Washington will also be without wide receiver and punt returner Dax Milne, who continues to work through a foot injury. Practice squad wideout Alex Erickson has been elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game and will handle punt return duties; Erickson served as Washington's punt returner last week with Milne out.

On the other sideline, the Giants are dealing with numerous injuries but will receive some reinforcements on Sunday. Right tackle Evan Neal makes his return to New York's lineup after a four-game absence due to a knee injury. Additionally, linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive back Tony Jefferson have both been activated and will return this week.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Giants...

Washington Commanders inactives

WR Dax Milne

DE Chase Young

CB Benjamin St-Juste

OL Chris Paul

LB De’Jon Harris

New York Giants inactives

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Adoree’ Jackson

CB Darnay Holmes

G Shane Lemieux

G Joshua Ezeudu

TE Lawrence Cager

LB Elerson Smith