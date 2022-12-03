Commanders vs. Giants Week 13: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The clock has officially turned over to December and both the Washington Commanders and New York Giants are firmly in the NFC playoff mix.

Washington (7-5) has won six of its last seven, the best streak of any team in the NFL over that time. The Giants (7-4) have dropped two consecutive games but still remain ahead of the Commanders in the standings.

Sunday's meeting between Washington and New York is the first of two meetings between the clubs in a span of three weeks.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. GIANTS WEEK 13

Who: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

What: Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersy

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 57 degrees, rain

COMMANDERS vs. GIANTS TV SCHEDULE:

12:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

1:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants (FOX)

4:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts (W, 17-16)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings (L, 20-17)

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles (W, 32-21)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans (W, 23-10)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons (W, 19-13)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys