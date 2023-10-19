Commanders vs. Giants: Wednesday’s injury report for Week 6
It’s that time again. Time for the Washington Commanders (3-3) and New York Giants to play the first of their two meetings in 2023.
Washington heads into Week 7, coming off a much-needed win over the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Giants dropped their fourth consecutive game, a heartbreaker in Buffalo, to one of the Bills — one of the NFL’s best teams.
Tyrod Taylor started in place of quarterback Daniel Jones, but, most importantly, running back Saquon Barkley returned for New York.
On Wednesday, both teams returned to practice, and the first injury report of the week was lengthy for each team.
Here is Washington’s injury report:
CB Kendall Fuller: DNP (knee)
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr: DNP (NIR)
DT Jonathan Allen: Limited (knee)
S Kamren Curl: Limited (knee)
CB Christian Holmes: Limited (hamstring)
G Chris Paul: Limited (back)
DE James Smith-Williams: Limited (foot)
DE Montez Sweat: Limited (finger)
G Sam Cosmi: Full (knee)
CB Benjamin St-Juste: Full (hand)
The Giants’ injury report was even longer:
OL Evan Neal: DNP (ankle)
OL Matt Peart: DNP (shoulder)
WR Wan’Dale Robinson: DNP (knee)
C John Michael Schmitz: DNP (shoulder)
OT Andrew Thomas: DNP (hamstring)
RB Saquon Barkley: Limited (ankle)
DB Cordale Flott: Limited (ankle/shoulder)
K Graham Gano: Limited (left knee)
OL Mark Glowinski: Limited (quad/ankle)
DB Adoree Jackson: Limited (neck)
QB Daniel Jones: Limited (neck)
OL Shane Lemieux: Limited (biceps/groin_
RB Gary Brightwell: Full (ankle)
DL D.J. Davidson: Full (knee)
DB Tre Hawkins: Full (knee)