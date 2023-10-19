Commanders vs. Giants: Wednesday’s injury report for Week 6

It’s that time again. Time for the Washington Commanders (3-3) and New York Giants to play the first of their two meetings in 2023.

Washington heads into Week 7, coming off a much-needed win over the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Giants dropped their fourth consecutive game, a heartbreaker in Buffalo, to one of the Bills — one of the NFL’s best teams.

Tyrod Taylor started in place of quarterback Daniel Jones, but, most importantly, running back Saquon Barkley returned for New York.

On Wednesday, both teams returned to practice, and the first injury report of the week was lengthy for each team.

Here is Washington’s injury report:

The Giants’ injury report was even longer:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire