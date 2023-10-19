Commanders vs. Giants: Thursday injury report for Week 7

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants were back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their Week 7 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

A combined 12 players from the two teams either missed practice or were limited on Thursday. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones remains limited with a neck injury but still isn’t cleared for contact. Running back Saquon Barkley was also limited, but he returned last week and should be good to play on Sunday.

For the Commanders, cornerback Kendall Fuller missed practice again but told reporters he was playing on Sunday.

Kendall Fuller (knee) on his availability for Sunday: “Yeah, I’ll be out there.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 19, 2023

Here’s the full injury report, starting with the Commanders:

Here is New York’s injury report:

