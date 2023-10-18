Commanders vs. Giants preview Week 7
Here's everything you need to know when the Washington Commanders play the New York Giants Week 7 of the NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Washington Commanders play the New York Giants Week 7 of the NFL season.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Ready for Bears vs. Commanders on Week 5 Thursday Night Football? Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup.
If the Giants have any life this season, they need to show up on Monday night.
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites against Washington, but have been bet up to 9.5.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
The Cowboys linebacker used his weekly show to call out the 49ers, Eagles and the media for not covering their losses equally
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The NFL continues to expand its global outreach.