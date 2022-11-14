Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10 inactives: Dotson returns, Holcomb remains out

Commanders-Eagles inactives: Dotson returns, Holcomb remains out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders have their most difficult matchup of the season yet on Monday night: a clash with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And, the Burgundy and Gold have received some reinforcements entering the Week 10 tilt.

Standout rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who leads Washington with four receiving touchdowns, is officially active for the first time since Week 4. Dotson missed the last five games with a hamstring injury but returned to practice as a full participant on Friday and was subsequently taken off the injury report ahead of Monday's game.

Along the offensive line, both center Tyler Larsen (back) and Andrew Norwell (groin) are active. Both Larsen and Norwell entered Monday's game questionable after missing part of practice this past week; each has been cleared to play.

The Commanders will be missing a key offensive piece in running back J.D. McKissic, who remains sidelined for a second straight week due to a neck injury. Jonathan Williams is also out with a knee injury; practice squad running back Jaret Patterson has been elevated to the active roster.

Defensively, the Commanders will be without starting middle linebacker Cole Holcomb for a third consecutive week. Holcomb has been dealing with a foot injury and has not participated in practice since Washington's Week 7 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Holcomb isn't the only linebacker Washington will be down; veteran backup David Mayo is also inactive due to a hamstring injury. Mayo was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday but was unable to participate on Saturday, which led to him being ruled out.

Chase Young's season debut will also have to wait another week, at the minimum. Washington opted not to active the third-year pass rusher from IR ahead of Monday's game as the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year continues to work his way back from an ACL tear. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio hinted last week that Young's return might be delayed when he admitted the pass rusher is still not 100% with some movements.

Story continues

Monday's game will also be the final contest quarterback Carson Wentz must sit out due to a thumb injury. Wentz, who will be in street clothes for his return to Philadelphia, is eligible to return to the active roster from IR on Tuesday. Taylor Heinicke will make his fourth straight start for Washington against the Eagles.

For the Eagles, Philadelphia will be without two cornerbacks, Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe, due to hamstring injuries.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Eagles...

Washington Commanders' inactives:

RB Jonathan Williams

RB J.D. McKissic

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

OL Chris Paul

CB Rashad Wildgoose

TE Cole Turner

Philadelphia Eagles' inactives:

CB Josh Jobe

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

OG Josh Sills

OG Sua Opeta