Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives: Washington down to third-string center

Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders' offensive line will be down to their third-string center for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Veteran Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, is expected to start for the Commanders at center. Wes Schweitzer, who began the season at right guard but moved over to center following Chase Roullier's Week 2 injury, is ruled out due to a concussion. Schweitzer did not practice all week and was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.

Washington will have left tackle Charles Leno in the lineup. The ninth-year pro was deemed questionable entering Sunday's game with a shoulder injury after being a limited participant in practice all week.

The Cowboys, of course, will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is still recovering from a thumb injury. Cooper Rush will be under center for Dallas; Rush has won both of his starts this season.

Although Prescott is not yet ready to return, Dallas will receive a boost at wideout this week. Michael Gallup has no injury designation and is set to make his season debut against Washington, albeit on a snap count. The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last season.

The Cowboys will also have tight end Dalton Schultz back in the lineup this week. Schultz was questionable entering Sunday after missing one game with a knee injury. Dallas will be without starting safety Jayron Kearse, however.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Cowboys...

Washington Commanders inactives:

TE Cole Turner

QB Sam Howell

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

OG Chris Paul

DT Daniel Wise

Dallas Cowboys inactives:

QB Dak Prescott

S Jayron Kearse

WR Jalen Tolbert

LB Devin Harper

OT Matt Waletzko

CB Nahshon Wright