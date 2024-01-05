Commanders vs. Cowboys: Week 18 injury report for Thursday

It’s Dallas week. Unfortunately, as we discussed earlier this week, that meaning doesn’t have quite the same feel these days. As the Cowboys are playing for the NFC East title this weekend, Washington will be looking to avoid its eighth consecutive loss to finish Ron Rivera’s tenure as head coach.

As the Commanders returned to practice on Wednesday, they were without two key starters, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee). Cornerbacks Christian Holmes (concussion) and Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), both of whom left Sunday’s loss to the 49ers with injuries, also missed Wednesday’s practice.

None of the four practiced on Thursday, either. And you can add two more starters to that list, too, with wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and safety Kam Curl (quad) missing Thursday. Both players were full participants on Wednesday.

With one game remaining, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Commanders sat Allen, Fuller, Samuel and Curl for the meaningless regular-season finale. Allen missed last week’s finale against the Cowboys, while Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Cowboys also sat several players Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game.

Here is Washington’s full Thursday injury report:

DNP

DT Jonathan Allen (knee)

CB Kendall Fuller (knee)

CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder)

CB Christian Holmes (concussion)

S Kam Curl (quad)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

Limited

DE Casey Toohill (shoulder)

DT John Ridgeway (foot)

T Andrew Wylie (elbow)

Full

QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)

DB Quan Martin (chest)

Here’s the full injury reports for both teams:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire