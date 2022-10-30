Commanders vs. Colts Week 8 inactives: Cole Holcomb, Jahan Dotson out

Commanders vs. Colts Week 8 inactives: Holcomb, Dotson out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Already down starting quarterback Carson Wentz, the Washington Commanders will also be without their quarterback of the defense on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Commanders middle linebacker Cole Holcomb will be unable to suit with a foot injury after failing to practice all week. Head coach Ron Rivera said veterans David Mayo and Jon Bostic will see increased reps with Holcomb out. Second-year pro Jamin Davis will also have more responsibility at the MIKE position.

Offensively, the Commanders will be down rookie wideout Jahan Dotson for a fourth straight game. Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and re-aggravated it upon returning to practice a week and a half ago. Tight end Cole Turner is also out after suffering a concussion last week against Green Bay.

The Commanders will also turn back to veteran Trai Turner at right guard, as Saahdiq Charles missed multiple days of practice this week due to an illness. Rivera said Charles lost weight as a result, something the team is "a little concerned about."

Washington cornerback Wiliam Jackson III is also out, once again, with a back injury. Jackson has not played since Week 5, when he was replaced in the first quarter by Rachad Wildgoose.

The visitors did receive some good news this weekend, though, as starting tight end Logan Thomas is active after missing multiple weeks with a calf injury.

For the home side, Indianapolis will be without quarterback Matt Ryan due to a shoulder injury. However, Ryan was not expected to play even if he were healthy, as Colts head coach Frank Reich announced earlier this week that Sam Ehlinger will be the team's starter going forward.

Additionally, the Colts will be without second-year pass rusher Kwity Paye due to an ankle injury. Indianapolis star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is back in the lineup this week.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Colts

Washington Commanders inactives

LB Cole Holcomb

TE Cole Turner

WR Jahan Dotson

CB William Jackson III

WR Dyami Brown

OG Chris Paul

RB Jonathan Williams

Indianapolis Colts inactives

DE Kwity Paye

QB Matt Ryan

C Wesley French

LB Grant Stuard

DT Chris Williams