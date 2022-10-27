Commanders vs. Colts Week 8: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream
How to watch Commanders vs. Colts Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Commanders have a winning streak.
After knocking off the Green Bay Packers in an upset victory last week, Washington has picked up back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Taylor Heinicke, making his first start of the year, orchestrated a comeback effort with two passing touchdowns including a 37-yard strike to Terry McLaurin that gave the Commanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
He'll be back under center for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan this week in favor of the inexperienced Sam Ehlinger after a lackluster 3-3-1 start. The two teams will square off for the first time since Sept. 16, 2018, when Andrew Luck helped the Colts to a 21-9 win over an Alex Smith-led Washington team.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.
COMMANDERS vs. COLTS WEEK 8
Who: Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts
What: Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season
When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, In.
TV Channel: FOX
Weather: 59 degrees, scattered showers
COMMANDERS vs. COLTS TV SCHEDULE:
3:30 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)
4:25 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts (FOX)
7:30 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW+)
COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings
Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys