Commanders vs. Colts Week 8: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

The Commanders have a winning streak.

After knocking off the Green Bay Packers in an upset victory last week, Washington has picked up back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Taylor Heinicke, making his first start of the year, orchestrated a comeback effort with two passing touchdowns including a 37-yard strike to Terry McLaurin that gave the Commanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

He'll be back under center for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan this week in favor of the inexperienced Sam Ehlinger after a lackluster 3-3-1 start. The two teams will square off for the first time since Sept. 16, 2018, when Andrew Luck helped the Colts to a 21-9 win over an Alex Smith-led Washington team.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. COLTS WEEK 8

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts

What: Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, In.

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 59 degrees, scattered showers

COMMANDERS vs. COLTS TV SCHEDULE:

3:30 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

4:25 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts (FOX)

7:30 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW+)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys