Commanders vs. Cardinals: Final Week 1 injury report

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for Week 1 Friday, and it provided some good news: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin will play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

What about defensive end Chase Young? Young, who suffered a stinger in the first preseason game on Aug. 11, is listed as questionable for Sunday. Here’s what head coach Ron Rivera said about Young on Friday.

“No, not yet,” Rivera said when asked if Young had seen the doctor. “He’ll see the doctor later this afternoon, and then hopefully, we’ll go from there.”

There have been a lot of references from Rivera about Young and the doctor over the past two weeks, and here we sit, two days from Week 1 and there is still no update.

Later, Rivera was asked if he’d comfortable playing Young if he was cleared.

“If the doctor clears him, we have a decision to make, and if everything points to it, yes,” Rivera said.

Here’s the full injury report:

WR Dax Milne [groin]: Moved to IR

WR Terry McLaurin [toe]: Full participation

DE Chase Young [neck]: Limited — Questionable

DE James Smith-Williams [oblique]: Limited — Questionable

CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]: Full

Smith-Williams was added to the injury report Friday. With he and Young questionable for Sunday, the Commanders re-signed defensive William Bradley-King back to the 53-man roster.

Here’s Arizona’s injury report:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire