Commanders vs. Browns Week 17 inactives: Kam Curl, Antonio Gibson out

Commanders vs. Browns Week 17 inactives: Curl, Gibson out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Commanders will be down multiple key contributors for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, an essentially must-win game for Washington to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Kam Curl, Washington's do-it-all safety, will be sidelined for the second straight week due to an ankle injury. Curl was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and originally was questionable for Sunday's game, but the team downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday.

Curl is not the only member of the Commanders' secondary that's out, as cornerback Benjamin St-Juste also will not play due to an ankle injury. St-Juste returned to the lineup last week after missing three games but was unable to shake the injury fully. The second-year cornerback was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday before missing both Thursday and Friday's sessions.

Sticking on the defensive side of the football, edge rusher James Smith-Williams is out due to a concussion. Chase Young, who made his 2022 debut last week in San Francisco, will make his first start of the season in Smith-Williams' place.

Offensively, the Commanders will be without running back Antonio Gibson, who is dealing with both knee and foot injuries. Gibson did not practice all week and was ruled out on Friday. With Gibson out, expect Washington to lean even heavier on rookie Brian Robinson Jr. to carry the rushing attack.

For Cleveland, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is active after clearing the concussion protocol. Clowney last plated on Dec. 17 against the Ravens.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Browns...

Washington Commanders inactives

QB Sam Howell

S Kam Curl

CB Benjamin St-Juste

OL Saahdiq Charles

RB Antonio Gibson

DE James Smith-Williams

OL Chris Paul

Cleveland Browns inactives

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

OT Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai