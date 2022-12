Commanders vs. Browns Week 17: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Browns Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders have two games left in the 2022 regular season and their playoff lives will be at stake in each of those contests.

After a tough loss to the 49ers on Christmas Eve, Washington (7-7-1) will return home to take on the Browns (6-9) at FedEx Field. Cleveland is fresh off a home loss to the New Orleans Saints, where they mustered just 10 points against the Saints' defense.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. BROWNS WEEK 17

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

What: Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 58 degrees, partly cloudy

COMMANDERS vs. BROWNS TV SCHEDULE:

12:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

1:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX)

04:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts (W, 17-16)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings (L, 20-17)

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles (W, 32-21)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans (W, 23-10)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons (W, 19-13)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants (T, 20-20)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants (L, 20-12)

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers (L, 37-20)

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys