Commanders vs. Browns: Wednesday injury report for Week 17

The Washington Commanders kicked off preparations for their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns with the announcement of a new quarterback. Head coach Ron Rivera is going with Carson Wentz for Sunday’s game against the Browns over Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke will be Washington’s backup quarterback Sunday, despite being “beat up,” as Rivera stated Wednesday.

“Well, he’s beat up a little bit today, a little sore, so we didn’t have him throwing the ball, really,” Rivera said of Heinicke.

Heinicke was not listed on Washington’s first injury report of the week. However, several starters and key contributors were on Wednesday’s injury report:

Out

G Saahqid Charles [concussion]

LB Jon Bostic [pectoral]

RB Antonio Gibson [foot/knee]

DE James Smith-Williams [concussion]

DE Chase Young [illness]

Limited

S Kam Curl [ankle]

G Andrew Norwell [shoulder]

CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]

DE Shaka Toney [ankle]

Full

RB Brian Robinson Jr. [full]

Of the players who missed practice, Gibson and Smith-Williams are the biggest concerns. Smith-Williams has started at defensive end all season without Young and has played well. Even with Young’s return, Smith-Williams remains a key part of Washington’s defensive end rotation.

Gibson was dealing with what Rivera called a “sprain” Tuesday and did not elaborate. Washington would miss Gibson in the backfield and on kickoff returns.

Young missed practice with an illness but should be fine.

St-Juste and Curl remain on the injury report. St-Juste returned last week after missing three games. It was clear he wasn’t 100%. He is on track to play in Week 17. Rivera was optimistic about Curl this week, mentioning he was close to playing against the 49ers.

Robinson was a full participant with a quad injury.

The Browns had a few players rest on Wednesday but look fairly healthy ahead of Week 17.

