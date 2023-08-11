Commanders vs. Browns: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason game

Coming off of a Pro Football Hall of Fame Game win over the New York Jets where rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson shined, the Cleveland Browns now host the Washington Commanders tonight. This means Jacoby Brissett makes his return to FirstEnergy Stadium after starting 11 games for the Browns a year ago.

Need to know how to watch, stream, or listen? We’ve got you covered!

Game Information

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: 8/11/2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

Television

WEWS (ABC affiliate)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM)

ESPN 850 WKNR

WNCX (98.5 FM)

Betting Odds

Point spread: Browns (-3)

Money line: Browns (-160) / Commanders (+135)

Over-under: 38.5

NFL Wire Site

Browns Wire

2023 Schedule

Week Date vs./at Opponent Time (ET/CT/MT/PT) 1 9/10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 2 9/18 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC) Tickets 3 9/24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 4 10/1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 5 BYE Tickets 6 10/15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 7 10/22 at Colts 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 8 10/29 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 9 11/5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 10 11/12 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 11 11/19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 12 11/29 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 13 12/3 at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 14 12/10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 15 TBD vs. Bears TBD Tickets 16 12/24 at Texans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 17 12/28 vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME) Tickets 18 TBD at Bengals TBD Tickets

Who will win in Commanders vs. Browns

