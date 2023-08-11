Commanders vs. Browns: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason game
Coming off of a Pro Football Hall of Fame Game win over the New York Jets where rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson shined, the Cleveland Browns now host the Washington Commanders tonight. This means Jacoby Brissett makes his return to FirstEnergy Stadium after starting 11 games for the Browns a year ago.
Need to know how to watch, stream, or listen? We’ve got you covered!
Game Information
Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns
Date: 8/11/2023
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)
Television
WEWS (ABC affiliate)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM)
ESPN 850 WKNR
WNCX (98.5 FM)
Betting Odds
Point spread: Browns (-3)
Money line: Browns (-160) / Commanders (+135)
Over-under: 38.5
NFL Wire Site
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
vs./at
Opponent
Time (ET/CT/MT/PT)
1
9/10
vs.
Bengals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
2
9/18
at
8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)
3
9/24
vs.
Titans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
4
10/1
vs.
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
5
BYE
6
10/15
vs.
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
7
10/22
at
Colts
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
8
10/29
at
Seahawks
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
9
11/5
vs.
Cardinals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
10
11/12
at
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
11
11/19
vs.
Steelers
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
12
11/29
at
Broncos
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
13
12/3
at
Rams
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
14
12/10
vs.
Jaguars
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
15
TBD
vs.
Bears
TBD
16
12/24
at
Texans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
17
12/28
vs.
Jets
8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME)
18
TBD
at
Bengals
TBD
Who will win in Commanders vs. Browns
