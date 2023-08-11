Commanders vs. Browns: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason game

Coming off of a Pro Football Hall of Fame Game win over the New York Jets where rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson shined, the Cleveland Browns now host the Washington Commanders tonight. This means Jacoby Brissett makes his return to FirstEnergy Stadium after starting 11 games for the Browns a year ago.

Need to know how to watch, stream, or listen? We’ve got you covered!

Game Information

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: 8/11/2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

Television

WEWS (ABC affiliate)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM)

ESPN 850 WKNR

WNCX (98.5 FM)

Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Browns (-3)

  • Money line: Browns (-160) / Commanders (+135)

  • Over-under: 38.5

Who will win in Commanders vs. Browns

