Commanders vs. Browns: Thursday injury report for Week 17

It was a rough day on the practice field for the Washington Commanders Thursday as seven players missed practice. The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns Sunday in a game Washington must win to keep hold of the NFC’s final playoff spot.

On Wednesday’s injury report, defensive end Chase Young was out with an illness. Young returned Thursday, but safety Darrick Forrest and center Wes Schweitzer missed practice with an illness.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s participation report:

Out

RB Antonio Gibson [foot]

G Saahdiq Charles [concussion]

LB Jon Bostic [pectoral]

CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]

DE James Smith-Williams [concussion]

C Wes Schweitzer [illness]

S Darrick Forrest [illness]

Of the above injuries, St-Juste is the biggest concern. He returned last week after missing three games and clearly wasn’t himself. He participated on a limited basis Wednesday, so being downgraded on Thursday isn’t a positive sign.

Gibson has missed practice several times but played in the games. Head coach Ron Rivera said he is dealing with a “sprain.”

Limited

S Kam Curl [ankle]

S Percy Butler [hip]

Curl is apparently trending in the right direction, but like last week, he’ll likely test his ankle before the game before determining his status against the Browns.

Here is a look at the injury report for the Browns.

