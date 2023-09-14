Commanders vs. Broncos: Wednesday injury report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field Wednesday ahead of their Week 2 meeting against the Denver Broncos. Only one player missed practice as rookie defensive back Quan Martin remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Defensive end Chase Young was limited as he works to return from a neck injury. Young missed Week 1. While he was cleared for contact ahead of the game, Washington wisely played it safe, wanting to see how Young responds to contact in practice.

Head coach Ron Rivera offered the following update on Young:

“Chase was able to take the reps that he was supposed to take, and he did everything that the doctors prescribed for him to do as far as the contact was concerned,” he said.

What’s the plan moving forward?

“We’ll continue to go about what the doctor’s plan is, and we’ll go from there,” Rivera said.

Here’s a video of Young during Wednesday’s practice, courtesy of Scott Abraham of ABC 7 in Washington.

Here is video of Chase Young at practice today. Will he play on Sunday? We don't know yet. pic.twitter.com/4prQftqeDR — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 13, 2023

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was also limited with a hip injury. Samuel led the Commanders in receiving in Week 1.

Right guard Sam Cosmi [shoulder] and wide receiver Terry McLaurin [toe] were also listed on the injury report but were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

The Broncos listed five players on Wednesday’s injury report:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire