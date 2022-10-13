Commanders vs. Bears Week 6 inactives: Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas out again

Commanders vs. Bears Week 6 inactives: Dotson, Thomas out again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders, once again, will be down multiple starters as the club enters a "must-win" game on Thursday night in Chicago.

Offensively, two of Carson Wentz's top weapons, wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas, have been ruled out. This week marks the second straight game both pass-catchers has missed. Dotson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, one he said Monday has no timetable for return. Thomas is working through a calf ailment.

As for Wentz himself, Washington's starting quarterback will be active after dealing with a right shoulder issue this week. Wentz was a limited participant on Monday and Tuesday before being upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday.

The quarterback will be down his starting right tackle, however, as Sam Cosmi is set to miss his second straight game with a thumb injury. Veteran Cornelius Lucas is expected to start in his place.

Defensively, the Commanders will be down cornerback William Jackson III, who did not travel with the team to Chicago. Jackson, who's been nursing a back injury since Week 3, was removed in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Tennessee. Postgame, head coach Ron Rivera cited "the flow of the game" as the reason Jackson was pulled; the cornerback cited his back acting up as why.

Earlier on Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jackson wants out of Washington and that the two sides are eager to move him before the trade deadline. It's worth wondering if Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40 million deal in 2021 and carries the second-highest cap hit on the team, has played his last snap in the Burgundy and Gold.

Jackson is not the only member of Washington's secondary who is inactive, as rookie safety Percy Butler is also out. Butler, primarily a special teams contributor, missed last week's contest as well.

Story continues

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Bears...

Washington Commanders inactives:

CB William Jackson III

WR Jahan Dotson

TE Logan Thomas

S Percy Butler

OL Sam Cosmi

RB Jonathan Williams

QB Sam Howell

Chicago Bears inactives:

WR N'Keal Harry

DL Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

DB Lamar Jackson