Commanders vs. Bears Week 6: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Bears Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said it best: Thursday night's game versus the Chicago Bears is a "must-win" for the Washington Commanders.

Washington is coming off its fourth straight loss and is now 1-4 on the season, four games back of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. The other two teams in the division, the Giants and the Cowboys, are each 4-1. So, if the Commanders are going to claw back into the division race, defeating the uninspiring Bears is a must.

Chicago, 2-3, is undefeated at home thus far in the 2022 campaign. However, the Bears are currently riding a two-game losing streak after falling to the Vikings last weekend in Minnesota.

Here's everything you need to know for Commanders-Bears...

COMMANDERS vs. BEARS WEEK 6

Who: Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

What: Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: Prime Video

Weather: 55 degrees, mostly cloudy

COMMANDERS vs. BEARS TV SCHEDULE:

7:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW+)

8:15 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears (Prime Video)

11:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW+)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Story continues

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys