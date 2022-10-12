Commanders vs. Bears Week 6: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream
Star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said it best: Thursday night's game versus the Chicago Bears is a "must-win" for the Washington Commanders.
Washington is coming off its fourth straight loss and is now 1-4 on the season, four games back of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. The other two teams in the division, the Giants and the Cowboys, are each 4-1. So, if the Commanders are going to claw back into the division race, defeating the uninspiring Bears is a must.
Chicago, 2-3, is undefeated at home thus far in the 2022 campaign. However, the Bears are currently riding a two-game losing streak after falling to the Vikings last weekend in Minnesota.
Here's everything you need to know for Commanders-Bears...
COMMANDERS vs. BEARS WEEK 6
Who: Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
What: Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season
When: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 1 p.m. ET
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
TV Channel: Prime Video
Weather: 55 degrees, mostly cloudy
COMMANDERS vs. BEARS TV SCHEDULE:
7:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW+)
8:15 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears (Prime Video)
11:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW+)
COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings
Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys