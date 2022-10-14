Commanders vs. Bears highlights Week 6
Watch all of the highlights from the matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Bears lost a 12-7 heartbreaker to the Commanders, where Chicago's offense stumbled in the red zone. We recap the game here:
The Bears give the Commanders the win on Thursday Night Football.
The Bears had their opportunities to pick up a much-needed win vs. the Commanders, but self-inflicted wounds.
The MMQB's Albert Breer explains how Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder contributed to the downfall of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
“This is about doing what is right,” an attorney stated.
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
A report claimed Dan Snyder had, among other things, pushed to acquire Wentz.
This was the best play of the night for Washington's offense thus far.
The Bears were thisclose to pulling out a come-from-behind victory. Instead, the Commanders held on for a 12-7 victory. Both teams now are 2-4. The Bears gained 392 yards. They scored seven points. They went 0-for-3 in the red zone. In the first half, Jonathan Allen intercepted a tipped Justin Fields pass after the Bears [more]
