Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After losing in crushing fashion to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Washington Commanders badly could use a victory this Saturday.

Washington (7-6-1) will need to play one of its best games of the 2022 season, however, as they travel across the country to take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final wild-card spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks and Lions lurk just a half-game back.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. 49ERS WEEK 16

Who: Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers

What: Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 65 degrees, sunny

COMMANDERS vs. 49ERS TV SCHEDULE:

3:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

4:05 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX)

07:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts (W, 17-16)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings (L, 20-17)

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles (W, 32-21)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans (W, 23-10)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons (W, 19-13)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants (T, 20-20)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants (L, 20-12)

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys