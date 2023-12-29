Commanders vs. 49ers: Thursday injury report for Week 17
The Washington Commanders returned to practice Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s Week 17 game against the angry San Francisco 49ers.
Six players missed practice on Thursday for Washington, and all are starters. In some good news, running back Brian Robinson Jr. was limited for the second consecutive day, which is much better than the previous two weeks. The Commanders are beaten up at running back right now, with Robinson sidelined, Chris Rodriguez on IR and Jonathan Williams in concussion protocol.
Here is Washington’s full injury report for Thursday:
DNP
S Percy Butler (wrist)
CB Kendall Fuller (knee)
C Tyler Larsen (knee)
LT Charles Leno Jr. (calf)
DE James Smith-Williams (illness)
CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)
Limited
DT John Ridgeway (foot)
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)
RT Andrew Wylie (elbow)
Full
LB De’Jon Harris (quad)
LB David Mayo (knee)
San Francisco has a lengthy injury report, with several players missing Thursday’s practice. The 49ers played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
DNP
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)
G Aaron Banks (toe)
S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)
WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)
RB Jordan Mason (illness)
RB Christian McCaffrey (not injury-related – rest)
OT Jaylon Moore (concussion)
Limited
LB Oren Burks (knee)
DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)
WR Deebo Samuel (neck)
CB Ambry Thomas (knee, hand)
LT Trent Williams (groin)
Full
WR Danny Gray (shoulder)
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
QB Brock Purdy (left shoulder)