Commanders vs. 49ers: Thursday injury report for Week 17

The Washington Commanders returned to practice Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s Week 17 game against the angry San Francisco 49ers.

Six players missed practice on Thursday for Washington, and all are starters. In some good news, running back Brian Robinson Jr. was limited for the second consecutive day, which is much better than the previous two weeks. The Commanders are beaten up at running back right now, with Robinson sidelined, Chris Rodriguez on IR and Jonathan Williams in concussion protocol.

Here is Washington’s full injury report for Thursday:

DNP

Limited

DT John Ridgeway (foot)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

RT Andrew Wylie (elbow)

Full

LB De’Jon Harris (quad)

LB David Mayo (knee)

San Francisco has a lengthy injury report, with several players missing Thursday’s practice. The 49ers played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

DNP

Limited

Full

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire