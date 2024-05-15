Commanders to work out veteran WR Martavis Bryant

The Washington Commanders may not be done adding to the wide receiver room.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Washington plans to work out veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Wednesday. Bryant, 32, was a fourth-round pick back in the 2014 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryant showed tremendous promise early in his career before being suspended for the entire 2016 NFL season after violating the league’s substance abuse policy. It was his second such suspension, as Bryant missed the first four games of the 2015 season.

He was reinstated ahead of the 2017 season and finished with 50 receptions for 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers traded Bryant to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018 for a third-round pick. However, the Raiders released Bryant before the season after another violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The Raiders then re-signed Bryant just 10 days later, and he played in eight games that season with 19 receptions and 266 yards.

Veteran WR Martavis Bryant is scheduled to work out Wednesday for the #Commanders, per source. Bryant was released last week by the #Cowboys, whose former DC Dan Quinn is now HC in Washington. pic.twitter.com/mOqGang5q2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2024

Bryant would be out of football until 2021, when he signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. He’d never play for Toronto as he was suspended after not reporting for training camp. After his release, he signed with an Indoor Football League team, followed by another CFL stint, this time with the Edmonton Eskimos. He was released before ever playing a game.

He signed with the Fan Controlled Football League in 2022 and was drafted by the XFL’s Vegas Vipers in 2021. He caught 14 passes for 154 yards in eight games and was released so that he could sign with the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

Washington coach Dan Quinn was with Dallas last season, which explains the connection to the Commanders.

In the four NFL seasons in which he has played, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Bryant has 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire