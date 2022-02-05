Commanders Twitter loses mind over Jonathan Allen and Russell Wilson Pro Bowl photo

Kevin Brown
·2 min read
Commanders Twitter lost their mind over this photo at the Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington fans have officially lost their mind over this photo of Russell Wilson with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Allen's wife, Hannah, posted an Instagram photo alongside Jonathan, Wilson and his wife, Ciara. Despite Wilson's public Seattle allegiance, him being back to doing things like this at the accuracy skills competition, Commanders fans are jumping toward the only possible explanation. The memes and best reactions have been nothing shy of amazing.

To start, the fanbase is certainly on board.

As about as good a pitch as you'll get.

Who knew Ciara was such a big fan of the name change?!?

It may have been Hannah Allen doing some networking with Ciara, too.

A roundabout way to confirm what we're all thinking.

A clean edit of Wilson in Commanders threads.

Trying to decipher the veiled meaning behind a post like this is the toughest part.

