Commanders Twitter loses mind over Jonathan Allen and Russell Wilson Pro Bowl photo

Washington fans have officially lost their mind over this photo of Russell Wilson with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Iâ€™m sure everybody will be super rational about this. pic.twitter.com/SFnw6gy2C2 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 5, 2022

Allen's wife, Hannah, posted an Instagram photo alongside Jonathan, Wilson and his wife, Ciara. Despite Wilson's public Seattle allegiance, him being back to doing things like this at the accuracy skills competition, Commanders fans are jumping toward the only possible explanation. The memes and best reactions have been nothing shy of amazing.

To start, the fanbase is certainly on board.

As about as good a pitch as you'll get.

Rivera - â€œnow Jon I need you to make a personal pitch for me, for us. Command him to abort ship and join us.â€ https://t.co/Jk7SC0llPw — manny benton (@manny_benton) February 5, 2022

Who knew Ciara was such a big fan of the name change?!?

Everyone wants to jersey swap @DangeRussWilson in the burgundy and gold but I think @ciara looks pretty good in that #takecommand letterman jacket pic.twitter.com/yDzpDfah7m — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 5, 2022

It may have been Hannah Allen doing some networking with Ciara, too.

A roundabout way to confirm what we're all thinking.

Russellâ€™s last name is Wilson, starts with a W



Wifeâ€™s name is Ciara, starts with a C



Initials WC



Washington Commanders!!



A winter jacket for Ciara in Vegas, nah thatâ€™s DC attire & Russell is letting Ron Rivera know how many draft picks itâ€™ll take to trade for him#russ2DC ðŸ”’ https://t.co/Px7mAgSrDa — Formerly Redskins Rant (@ImRantBurgundy) February 5, 2022

A clean edit of Wilson in Commanders threads.

Trying to decipher the veiled meaning behind a post like this is the toughest part.