Commanders turn Desmond Ridder interception into 24-10 lead

The first turnover of Sunday's game in Atlanta helped the Commanders stretch their lead out to two touchdowns.

Desmond Ridder was picked off by Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller on a pass near midfield and Fuller returned the ball inside the Atlanta 30-yard-line. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell hit running back Brian Robinson with a screen that Robinson turned into a 24-yard touchdown a couple of plays later.

It's now 24-10 Commanders with 12 minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Howell has now thrown three touchdowns and the Commanders have a two-touchdown lead to protect over the remainder of the second half. Defensive end Montez Sweat is questionable to return with a thumb injury, so he may not be part of that effort.