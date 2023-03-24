Commanders tumble in NFL.com’s new power rankings

The Washington Commanders have gotten off to a good start to the 2023 offseason. Washington re-signed defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year contract just ahead of the opening of free agency, making him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Washington’s signing of Payne saved around $9 million cap space for 2023, allowing the Commanders to be more active during the first week of free agency.

With massive holes along the offensive line and a need at linebacker and cornerback, the Commanders went to work. On the opening day of the legal tampering period, Washington signed offensive linemen Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie. Both are expected to start in 2023.

The Commanders claimed former third-round pick cornerback Cameron Dantzler off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings and added linebacker Cody Barton.

Unfortunately for Washington, it lost quarterback Taylor Heinicke. However, the Commanders signed Jacoby Brissett to compete with Sam Howell in 2023. Most would consider Brissett an upgrade over Heinicke.

The Commanders also lost linebacker Cole Holcomb but will replace him with Barton.

Overall, Washington’s early moves in free agency have been a net positive. Brissett will upgrade the quarterback position, whether he starts or not. He will push Howell.

So, NFL.com recently unveiled its new power rankings into the second week of free agency, and they weren’t impressed with Washington. During the last power rankings, Washington came in at No. 25. This time around, the Commanders finished No. 29, meaning there were only three teams below them.

Every summer seems to bring at least one true QB camp battle in the NFL. It feels like we could get one in Washington. Former fifth-round pick Sam Howell appears to have captured the imagination of team decision-makers, but the signing of well-traveled veteran Jacoby Brissett gives the Commanders a strong alternative for a roster that might be one steady QB away from a playoff berth. Brissett is never going to be an MVP candidate, but he is as consistent and clean a passer as you will find in the NFL’s middle tier of signal-callers. We imagine that will be hard for a coach like Ron Rivera to pass up. Tracking!

Story continues

Power rankings mean nothing, especially in the offseason. However, it’s difficult to argue that the Commanders haven’t made moves to improve the team in recent weeks. And this was a team that was one game short of making the playoffs in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire