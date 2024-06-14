Commanders’ trio of Harris, Peters and Quinn united as one

The Commanders released their new draft video, “Commanders Log,” Thursday.

The video is entitled, “At the Top of the Pile,” and for good reason. Head coach Dan Quinn is seen explaining what he feels is most important in whom they will draft with the No. 2 overall selection. “I think as a rookie coming in, the number one trait, top of the pile, is a true competitor. Somebody that is absolutely willing to go the distance. To get better, to find the edge, to find what that can look like. So, at the top of the pile, making sure the competitor is right, because the best of the best teams, you better have that part right first.”

So twice, before they select Jayden Daniels, Quinn used the phrase “top of the pile.”

On draft night, as Caleb Williams was announced as the Bears’ first overall selection, Peters and Quinn immediately fist-pumped. What is noticeable is that there was no dialog about whom the Commanders might select.

Their minds were already certain; it was without question going to be Jayden Daniels. In fact, Quinn jokes about making the pick immediately.

Majority owner Josh Harris asks Peters and Quinn, “Are you guys going to wait?” This reveals that when some suspected during the NFL Combine that Harris was too involved and was not going to permit Peters and Quinn to lead, they were mistaken.

Harris clearly is seen leaning on Peters and Quinn to make the personnel decisions. Quinn replies to Harris, “Yeah.” Peters then explains, “They (the NFL) want you to wait a few minutes.”

Knowing they were on camera, Harris suggested humorously, “Let’s huddle like hrrrrr,” and then he laughed. So Peters jokingly responded, “Do you guys want to deliberate a little bit?” To which all three broke out in laughter.

This reveals there was not a serious tone, a tone of doubt, or a question about whom Peters was selecting. The trio were completely relaxed, having fun, enjoying the moment, and even joking with each other.

Quinn then succinctly expressed, “Cool moment. Let’s do it.”

Peters joked that they were going to be doing a lot of hugging, and again, Harris delivered a hearty laugh. They joked about whether they would hug now or after the phone call to Daniels. Again, they were laughing, not taking themselves too seriously, but enjoying the moment of their first selection together.

With that, Peters made the call to Daniels, informing him he was going to be a Washington Commander.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire