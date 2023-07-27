Commanders’ training camp: Takeaways and observations from Day 2

The Washington Commanders were back on the practice fields in Ashburn for Day 2 of training camp. Owner Josh Harris and minority partners Mitchell Rales and Mark Ein joined Harris. Harris received a celebratory welcome, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

As for what happened on the field, Washington ramped things up a bit on Thursday. It was another strong day of work for quarterback Sam Howell, who continues to look comfortable in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s offense, at least early.

Here are our takeaways and observations from Day of training camp.

Sam Howell looking sharp

Howell starts 7-on-7s with a completion to BRob. Cody Barton looked like he had a shot at the pick, but Howell somehow fit it in the window #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023

Howell is showing a little bit of everything thus far in camp. It’s always important to clarify that players aren’t in pads; these are 7-on-7s, but Howell’s accuracy and mobility stand out. He’s playing confidently and said on Wednesday he has command of Bieniemy’s offense.

The Commanders wanted to see Howell get off to a strong start, and he has. Jacoby Brissett has gotten off to a good start, too. The key for Howell remains Washington’s practices with Baltimore. We should learn a lot more about his progress at that time.

Is this the year for Dyami Brown?

Beautiful Catch From Dyami Brown From a Perfectly Thrown Jacoby Brisset BOMB Dyami SZN?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/2QmEYFdu58 — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) July 27, 2023

Brown made a big play here on the throw from Brissett, earning cheers from the crowd. Entering his third season, there’s optimism that Brown will be more involved with the offense in 2023. The talent is there. Brown has excellent skills and is adept at adjusting to the football in the air. The chemistry Brown has with Howell is something to watch as camp moves forward.

Tight ends earning praise

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner (85) catches a pass from Commanders quarterback Jake Fromm (11). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it’s the offense, maybe it’s the young quarterback, but it’s clear that Howell likes throwing to the tight ends. And early in camp, Logan Thomas and Cole Turner have stood out. Turner shined last year in camp before a hamstring injury ruined his preseason and essentially his momentum ahead of the regular season.

Head coach Ron Rivera is pleased with the tight ends.

“I’m very impressed with that room,” Rivera said. “I mean, last year, you know, it’s pretty much the same room. The guys were just younger and needed some experience. These guys got an opportunity to practice. Some of ’em got an opportunity to play a little bit more. Now, seeing them on the field has been really exciting as far as those things are concerned.”

It’s all about keeping this group healthy after already losing Armani Rogers.

Still no Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) knocks down Hall of Fame defensive lineman and Commanders special consultant Warren Sapp (M). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive day, defensive tackle Daron Payne did not practice. Rivera is not concerned.

“A very minor thing,” Rivera said. “And again, it’s just something that, you know, have to let the medicine take care of it.”

Two words: Very minor. If Rivera were trying to downplay an injury, he wouldn’t use that wording. Payne appears fine, and there’s no real incentive to force him on the field if he isn’t 100%. You just gave the guy a $90 million contract, so it makes sense to protect him. Plus, you know he will be ready when the lights come on.

Jamin Davis working with the 2s

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Early in camp, Khaleke Hudson and Cody Barton have been running with the first team at linebacker. Jamin Davis has been coming in with the second team, alongside David Mayo. There’s no controversy here. Davis will be starting. As he told the media on Wednesday, he’s working himself back into shape after missing some of the spring due to knee surgery.

The bigger question is who will be starting beside Davis come Week 1. Barton or Hudson?

Sam and Terry picking up where they left off

no cameramen were hurt in the making of this sam to terry highlight pic.twitter.com/iVs9leZaBd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2023

Remember that throw from Howell to Terry McLaurin in Washington’s Week 18 win over Dallas? This one looked similar. One complaint against former offensive coordinator Scott Turner is he didn’t often force the ball to McLaurin more often. Credit to Howell. He knows he has one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, and he’s going to find him.

