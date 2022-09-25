Commanders trailing Eagles 24-0 at halftime

The Washington Commanders got off to a disastrous start in their Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions, falling behind 22-0 at halftime. Apparently, horrible starts are now the norm for the Commanders, who trail the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 at halftime in their Week 2 game at FedEx Field.

Washington’s offense — or lack thereof — was again the theme of the first half. Quarterback Carson Wentz completed three of 10 passes for 24 yards and was sacked six times, fumbling twice, one of which was recovered by the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Washington’s defense started fast, but the lack of help from the offense meant a tired defense that was eventually going to break. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 18 of 27 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in the first half. One catch, a 45-yarder early in the second quarter, looked incomplete, but Washington coach Ron Rivera failed to throw the challenge flag quickly enough.

As for Washington’s offense, the offensive line struggled early, but several of the sacks could have been prevented. Wentz hold onto the football too long on at least two of the sacks and offensive coordinator Scott Turner kept calling for long drops knowing his offensive line was struggling to slow down the Philadelphia pass rush.

To make matters worse, the Commanders punted at the two-minute warning, pinning the Eagles back. No worries, as Hurts methodically moved the ball down the field before taking another deep shot to Smith to set up a first and goal. The Commanders looked like they made a stop, as it was 4th and goal, yet the Eagles stayed on the field, and Hurts found Smith for the touchdown.

Philadelphia outgained Washington 322-50 in the first half. The Commanders have -16 net passing yards. Running back Antonio Gibson led Washington with 35 rushing yards.

The Eagles will receive to begin the second half.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire