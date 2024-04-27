Commanders trade No. 40 overall pick to the Eagles

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have struck a deal. As Washington went on the clock to make the No. 40 overall pick, there was a trade.

The Eagles used the pick to select Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, a projected first-round pick.

What were the details of the trade?

Washington received the No. 50, No. 53 and No. 161 overall selections in this draft, while the Eagles got back the No. 40 pick and No. 78 overall.

The Commanders used their first second-round pick (No. 36 overall) on Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton. Newton joins Pro Bowl players Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as Washington’s third outstanding defensive tackle.

Trade details 🚨 PHI receives: Pick 40, Pick 78, Pick 152

We receive: Pick 50, Pick 53, Pick 161 https://t.co/gyc2KL1kZC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire