Commanders trade Chase Young to 49ers

There's a Ohio State Buckeyes reunion coming to the Bay Area.

The 49ers have traded for defensive end Chase Young, according to multiple reports.

San Francisco will send Washington a third-round pick to complete the trade.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft, has recorded 5.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in seven games for the Commanders this year. He played only 12 games in the past two seasons due to a knee injury, but has been healthy in 2023.

This is the second trade Washington has made along its defensive line on Tuesday, as the club sent Montez Sweat to Chicago earlier in the day.

Young and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa played together from 2017-2018 at Ohio State. Young recorded 3.5 sacks as a freshman alongside Bosa’s 8.5 sacks in 2017. Bosa played only three games the next season but had 4.0 sacks while Young had 10.5.

Each player was selected at No. 2 overall — Bosa in 2019 and Young in 2020. Now they’ll play together with the 49ers.