Will Commanders trade back into first round?

ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – It’s no secret the Washington Commanders will select a quarterback with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After the team’s first selection, the possibilities are endless. Washington’s offensive line could use the depth, especially with a rookie QB back at center potentially.

That’s where a trade back into the first round could come into the picture.

While this year’s offensive tackle depth goes deep into the draft, many likely day one starters are projected to be gone by the end of the first round. The only potential first round tackle the Commanders had a top 30 visit with was Arizona’s Jordan Morgan. Other tackles Washington could target in the middle-to-late first round are Georgia’s Amarius Mims or Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton.

The Commanders have two early second round and three third round picks, so Washington has the assets to trade back into the first round. Whether the team decides to or not, we’ll find out Thursday night.

Tune into DC News Now at 11 PM every night this weekend for extensive NFL Draft coverage on Game Night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.