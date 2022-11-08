Commanders’ top offensive player grades for Week 9, per PFF

It wasn’t a good day for the Washington Commanders offense in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the fact that Minnesota entered the game as the NFL’s No. 28 pass defense, Washington and quarterback Taylor Heinicke could muster only 126 net passing yards.

Yet, at one point, it looked like the Commanders were about to go up 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Fortunately for Minnesota, Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste’s interception return for a touchdown was overturned as officials called him for pass interference and the game completely changed in favor of the Vikings.

After Heinicke’s touchdown pass to Dax Milne early in the fourth quarter, he threw a back-breaking interception on the next drive, and Minnesota’s offense kept Heinicke and Washington’s offense off the field.

As you might expect, Pro Football Focus wasn’t too kind to Washington’s offense. Here are the top 10 offensive grades from Sunday’s game.

10. RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball whilst Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 57.3

9. FB Alex Armah

Alex Armah #38 of the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 60.0

8. WR Cam Sims

Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 60.6

7. LG Andrew Norwell

Washington Commanders guard Andrew Norwell (68). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 62.5

6. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 65.4

5. WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 67.6

4. RG Trai Turner

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prepares to pass the ball under pressure form Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) as Commanders guard Trai Turner (53) . Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.6

3. TE Armani Rogers

Armani Rogers #88 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 72.5

2. WR Dax Milne

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) scores a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (7). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 73.6

1. WR Curtis Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) makes a touchdown reception between Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) and safety Camryn Bynum (24) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.6

