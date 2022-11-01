Commanders’ top offensive player grades for Week 8, per PFF

The Washington Commanders won their third consecutive game Sunday, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 17-16, thanks to some late-game magic from Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin.

Until Washington’s final two drives, the Commanders offense looked lifeless. On the final two drives, Washington gained 171 of its 362 total yards. Before the fourth quarter, the Commanders had only put together one scoring drive, a six-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter.

Heinicke completed 23 of 31 passes for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His one interception set the Colts up deep in Washington territory, leading to their only touchdown.

Who else performed well for Washington’s offense? We’ve listed Pro Football Focus‘ top 10 offensive grades from Sunday’s win over the Colts.

10. RB J.D. McKissic

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) wraps up Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

PFF grade: 82.9

9. C Tyler Larsen

Tyler Larsen Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.2

8. LG Andrew Norwell

Washington Commanders guard Andrew Norwell (68). (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

PFF grade: 66.8

7. TE Armani Rogers

Armani Rogers #88 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball as Yannick Ngakoue #91. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 67.6

6. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders rushes forward during. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 70.5

5. WR Curtis Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 75.4

4. LT Charles Leno Jr.

Charles Leno Jr. #72 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 77.7

3. RG Trai Turner

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prepares to pass the ball under pressure form Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) as Commanders guard Trai Turner (53) . Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.5

2. RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown in the second quarter as Stephon Gilmore #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 82.2

1. WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.9

