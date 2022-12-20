Commanders’ top offensive player grades for Week 15, per PFF

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 in Week 14, one week after the Giants and Washington ended in a 20-20 tie. The Eagles finished with 437 total yards against the Giants, and Washington, coming off a bye week, looked poised for an offensive breakthrough against New York.

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. came to play. The third-round pick rushed for 89 yards on 12 attempts, averaging over seven yards per rush but somehow barely touched the football in the second half. Fellow rookie, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, scored another touchdown and had his first career 100-yard game.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, pass-protection issues were a major problem, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke turned the ball over twice. So, while Washington did a good job of moving the ball between the 20s, the offense continues to encounter issues in the red zone.

Pro Football Focus ranked every Commander from Sunday, and we list the top 10-graded offensive players from Week 15.

10. WR Dyami Brown

Dyami Brown #2 of the Washington Commanders . (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 62.6

9. LT Charles Leno Jr.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 63.2

8. WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball during the first quarter against the New York Giants. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 65.1

7. TE John Bates

Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) makes a reception . Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.0

6. TE Cole Turner

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner (85). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PFF grade: 69.2

5. LG Andrew Norwell

Washington Commanders guard Andrew Norwell (68). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 72.8

4. WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs after a catch against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 72.9

3. RT Cornelius Lucas

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78). (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

PFF grade: 73.7

2. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball as New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 79.3

1. WR Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) runs with the ball as New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 81.8

