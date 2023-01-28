Commanders’ top offensive player grades for 2022 season, per PFF

The Washington Commanders had high hopes for their offense in 2022. After acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, the Commanders selected wide receiver Jahan Dotson and running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the 2022 NFL draft.

On paper, there was a lot to like. Of course, the Commanders were taking a big gamble in hoping Wentz would resemble the quarterback he was five years ago.

While Wentz and the offense started fast, it didn’t last long. The entire offense was exposed in a Week 3 loss to the Eagles, with Wentz taking nine sacks. Wentz struggled over the next few weeks until he was injured in a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears.

Enter Taylor Heinicke.

While Heinicke didn’t put up big numbers, he ran the offense much more efficiently and put the ball in Terry McLaurin’s hands. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner leaned on the running game, specifically the rookie Robinson and the Commanders were in playoff contention until going 0-3-1 in Weeks 13-17.

Wentz received one more shot, and he was terrible. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell started the final game, showing promise in a blowout win over the Cowboys.

The Commanders fired Turner after the season and are now looking for an offensive coordinator.

Who graded out as Washington’s top offensive player in 2022? We review Pro Football Focus’ top 10 graded Commanders from last season. For a player to qualify, he had to play in at least seven games.

10. RB Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams #41 of the Washington Commanders is tackled by Dre Greenlaw #57. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Grade: 62.0

Games played: 8

9. WR Dyami Brown

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Grade: 65.8

Games played: 15

8. RT Cornelius Lucas

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78). (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Grade: 67.7

Games played: 15

6: WR Curtis Samuel [tie]

Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel

Grade: 70.5

Games played: 17

6. WR Jahan Dotson [tie]

Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Grade: 70.5

Games played: 70.7

4. RT/RG Sam Cosmi [tie]

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (76) sits with teammates on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 71.6

Games played: 11

4. LT Charles Leno Jr. [tie]

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 71.6

Games played: 17

3. RB Antonio Gibson

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) vs. San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.3

Games played: 15

2. WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown vs. the New York Giants. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Grade: 79.9

Games played: 17

1. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown vs. the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grade: 82.5

Games played: 12

