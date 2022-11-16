Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 10, per PFF

The Washington Commanders pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the 2022 NFL season Monday night by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 32-21. It was Philly’s first loss of the season and Washington’s fourth win in its last five games.

The Commanders entered the game as 11-point underdogs and left as 11-point winners.

Washington’s defense had another terrific game in the win over Philadelphia. The Commanders forced four turnovers [one was on the game’s last play] and held the Eagles to just 264 total yards. A big reason for Philly’s lack of offensive success was Washington’s offense sustaining drives and keeping Jalen Hurts off the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, let’s review some of Washington’s top defensive performers. PFF grades Washington’s top 10 defensive players from Sunday’s game. Keep in mind snap counts do not matter. For instance, safety Jeremy Reaves only played one defensive snap but made the list.

10. S Jeremy Reaves

Jeremy Reaves #39 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: 60.0

9. DT Jonathan Allen

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 60.5

8. DT Daniel Wise

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) runs off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 61.4

7. LB Jamin Davis

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: 62.8

6. DE Efe Obada

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 63.5

5. S Kamren Curl

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Grade: 71.3

4. DE Casey Toohill

Casey Toohill #95 of the Washington Commanders recovers a fumble to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter to end the game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: 72.4

3. CB Kendall Fuller

Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after cornerback Kendall Fuller (29). (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Grade: 73.7

2. S Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after teammate Jamin Davis #52 recovered a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: 79.2

1. DT John Ridgeway

Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway (91) celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 96.2

