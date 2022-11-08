Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 9, per PFF

The Washington Commanders defense has quietly been outstanding over the last several weeks. After struggling the first two weeks, Washington’s defense has gradually improved each week, and now the entire unit is playing how head coach Ron Rivera envisioned.

In Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the defense did all it could to will the Commanders to a win. Unfortunately, the offense wasn’t up to the task and the Vikings kicked a last-second field goal to escape Washington with a win.

It was a great day for the Commanders defensive line. Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and others kit Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over and over, while linebacker Jamin Davis played his best game yet. That’s becoming a weekly occurrence for the second-year linebacker.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste went toe-to-toe with Justin Jefferson and won his share of battles against the star wideout.

How did Pro Football Focus grade Washington’s defense on Sunday?

10. S Kam Curl

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 60.4

9. DE Efe Obada

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts a pass as Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 61.7

8. DE Casey Toohill

Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) and defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 62.9

7. DE James Smith-Williams

James Smith-Williams #96 of the Washington Commanders hits Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 66.2

6. DT Daron Payne

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 67.1

5. CB Kendall Fuller

Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings drops a pass whilst being tackled by Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 68.7

4. LB Jon Bostic

Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic (59). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.8

3. LB Jamin Davis

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) prepares to bat down a pass by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 74.9

2. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 82.4

1. DE Montez Sweat

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) deflects a pass by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 83.0

