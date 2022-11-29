Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 12, per PFF

The Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, their sixth win in their previous seven games. The Commanders now hold the NFC’s final playoff spot, an amazing accomplishment considering Washington began the season with a 1-4 record.

Washington faced a different in Atlanta’s offense. The Falcons are a run-first team with a quarterback who frequently uses RPOs, keeping the defense off balance. In Sunday’s win, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota rushed for 49 yards, and Atlanta had a good day on the ground against Washington’s ordinarily stout run defense.

However, when it mattered the most, it was Washington’s defense that made the winning plays. Defensive tackle Daron Payne got his hands on a Mariota pass that landed in the end zone into the waiting arms of cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Pro Football Focus ranks Washington’s top 10 defenders from Sunday’s win.

10. S Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders reacts after a tackle in the second quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grade: 45.1

9. DE Casey Toohill

Casey Toohill #95 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grade: 47.6

8. CB Christian Holmes

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) has his face mask grabbed by Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 55.7

7. DT Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) tips a pass by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) ultimately intercepted by Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller . Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 58.2

6. LB Khaleke Hudson

Khaleke Hudson #47 of the Washington Commanders participates in warmups. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grade: 60.0

5. S Percy Butler

Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Grade: 61.7

4. DE Montez Sweat

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 63.2

3. S Kamren Curl

Olamide Zaccheaus #17 of the Atlanta Falcons gets tackled by Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grade: 64.4

2. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after a fourth down stop. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grade: 68.5

1. CB Kendall Fuller

Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders picks off a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Grade: 79.5

