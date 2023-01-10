Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 18, per PFF

The Washington Commanders had one of their best defensive performances of the season in Sunday’s 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas entered the game intent on playing its starters as the Cowboys were still alive for an opportunity to win the NFC East and gain the No. 1 overall seed.

Meanwhile, Washington’s defense was playing without multiple starters, such as Jonathan Allen, Kam Curl, Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste, and were down multiple linebackers, giving an opportunity to David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson, who were both phenomenal.

The Commanders also had a pick-six Sunday, as Kendall Fuller intercepted Dak Prescott and returned it for a touchdown. It was his second interception return for a touchdown this season.

Who were Washington’s top defenders in the season finale? Here are Pro Football Focus’ top 10 defensive players from Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

10. CB Bobby McCain

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (16) attempts to catches a pass as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 64.0

9. DE Montez Sweat

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 66.1

8. DE Casey Toohill

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to pass the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 67.0

7. S Jeremy Reaves

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (16) catches a pass as Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.9

6. DT Daron Payne

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for a first down as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 70.6

5. CB Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson #36 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Grade: 71.2

4. LB David Mayo

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II (12) runs after a catch as Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 74.9

3. DT John Ridgeway

Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway (91) celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 77.7

2. S Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders tackles CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Grade: 78.8

1. CB Kendall Fuller

Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the first half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Grade: 93.3

