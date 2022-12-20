Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 15, per PFF

Looking at the final stats for Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants Sunday, you’d say the Commanders defense had an excellent day. Washington held the Giants to just 288 total yards, despite New York winning the time of possession battle.

New York converted on just two of 10 third-down conversions, and if you take out one drive, the Giants had under 200 yards of offense.

However, in watching the game, you’d know it wasn’t Washington’s best defensive performance. The 97-yard drive in the second quarter was embarrassing, specifically, after the Giants went for it on fourth-and-9 — and converted.

There was also that drive after Heinicke’s second turnover, where Saquon Barkley carried the ball three consecutive times for 41 yards. The Giants ended up kicking the field goal, which was critical to the outcome of the game.

How did Pro Football Focus view Washington’s defense? It certainly wasn’t Daron Payne or Jonathan Allen’s best day.

Here are PFF’s top-10 graded defensive players for the Commanders from Week 15.

10. DE James Smith-Williams

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs with the ball as James Smith-Williams #96. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 62.4

9. DE Casey Toohill

Casey Toohill #95 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after a sack. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 63.7

8. DE Efe Obada

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 65.9

7. CB Kendall Fuller

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts the ball. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 67.7

6. DT Jonathan Allen

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.6

5. LB Jamin Davis

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) defends. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 74.3

4. LB David Mayo

Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 81.8

3. DE Montez Sweat

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) warms up before the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 81.9

2. CB Danny Johnson

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is tackled by Danny Johnson #36 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 82.6

1. CB/S Bobby McCain

Matt Breida #31 of the New York Giants is tackled by Bobby McCain #20 of the Washington Commanders and Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 87.3

