Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 13, per PFF

The Washington Commanders [7-5-1] tied the New York Giants in Week 13, putting them a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the No. 7 and final NFC wild-card spot.

The Commanders are off in Week 14 and host the Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 in a matchup that could determine one of the NFC’s final playoff spots.

As for Washington’s Week 15 tie with the Giants, the defense struggled to contain New York’s running game in the first half, allowing a combined 116 rushing yards from quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. However, in the second half, the Commanders held the Giants to 18 rushing yards and essentially nothing in the passing game.

Pro Football Focus graded the Commanders’ top 10 defensive players from Sunday’s tie with the Giants.

10. DE Montez Sweat

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 61.5

9. CB Bobby McCain

Bobby McCain #20 and head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 63.4

8. S Percy Butler

Percy Butler #35 of the Washington Commanders reacts after the New York Giants missed a field goal to end the game in the 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 65.6

7. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after a fourth down stop in the second quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 66.3

6. CB Danny Johnson

Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.6

5. LB Jamin Davis

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 67.1

4. DT Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) reacts to a defensive play against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 70.3

3. S Kamren Curl

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants works against Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 70.4

2. LB Jon Bostic

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) is tackled by Washington Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (37) in front of linebacker Jon Bostic (59). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.7

1. CB Kendall Fuller

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts the ball. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.1

