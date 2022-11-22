Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 11, per PFF

It was another outstanding defensive effort for the Washington Commanders in Sunday’s 23-10 domination of the Houston Texans.

The Commanders held the Texans to five total yards in the first half. Houston would finish the game with 148 total yards, something that didn’t sit well with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen after the game.

It’s that type of focus that has taken this defense to another level. Not only is Washington’s defense playing at an elite level, but the secondary is also playing in unison and with confidence.

In Sunday’s win, Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat picked up two sacks each, while defensive tackle Daron Payne added another sack. Cornerback Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, while safety Darrick Forrest had a highlight-reel pick.

So, who was Washington’s top performers from Week 11?

Pro Football Focus grades the top 10 Commanders’ defensive players from Sunday’s win over Houston.

10. S Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders reacts after an interception in the fourth quarter of a game against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 68.5

9. DT Daron Payne

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 70.4

8. LB Jamin Davis

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 72.6

7. DE James Smith-Williams

Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) grabs the face mask of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4). Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 76.3

6. CB Benjamin St-Juste

Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.8

5. CB Bobby McCain

Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans gets wrapped up by Bobby McCain #20 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 79.1

4. S Kam Curl

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) celebrates safety Darrick Forrest (22) interception against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.0

3. CB Kendall Fuller

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts the ball against Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.8

2. DE Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Commanders reacts after sacking Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 84.0

1. DT Jonathan Allen

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) is tackled for a loss by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 90.2

