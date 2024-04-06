Commanders to use top 30 visit on Penn State OL Caedan Wallace

It’s no secret the Washington Commanders will be looking for help in the offensive trenches in this month’s 2024 NFL draft. The Commanders have nine picks in the draft, including six in the top 100. While Washington is expected to select a quarterback at No. 2 overall, the Commanders could use one of their second-round picks on an offensive tackle.

Washington is using its 30 pre-draft visits on several different positions, including offensive tackle. Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, who is a candidate to be selected in the first round, will visit the Commanders. Washington will host Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegedjie.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace will visit Washington.

Wallace is a 6-foot-5, 314-pound prospect who started 40 career games at right tackle for Penn State and played in 47 games for the Nittany Lions.

While Wallace could play right tackle in the NFL, some believe he could be better inside at guard.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire