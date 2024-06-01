Who are the Commanders’ top 3 players for 2024?

The Washington Commanders will look very different in September. Washington has turned over half the roster from last season’s 4-13 campaign, and a new coaching staff is in place.

While there has been a lot of turnover, Washington’s top players return in 2024. Names like Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr. and Sam Cosmi are all back.

So, who are the Commanders’ top three players for 2024?

Pro Football Focus recently named the top three players for all 32 NFL teams. PFF named two of the above names as Washington’s top three.

Who was the other?

DT Jonathan Allen

WR Terry McLaurin

LB Frankie Luvu

Luvu is the 27-year-old linebacker the Commanders signed away from Carolina in the offseason. Luvu is a versatile player who can play as an every-down linebacker and also as a pass-rush specialist.

Here’s what PFF said about three players:

The only three defensive players to earn a season grade above 70.0 for Washington last year are no longer on the team. On the other side, the top offensive player was Jacoby Brissett, who is also elsewhere. You can see why the organization completely cleaned house. Quarterback play has held Terry McLaurin back from truly being a consistent star, and even then he passed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the fourth straight season. Jonathan Allen earned the lowest season grade of his career (60.5), but it was a clear outlier. The last spot goes to one of the Commanders’ many new guys: Frankie Luvu. Luvu is coming off three strong seasons in Carolina, especially as a blitzer.

Luvu could be one of the NFL’s best signings overall. He and the great Bobby Wagner have completely changed Washington’s linebacking unit.

Do you agree with the three picks?

Quarterback Jayden Daniels could top this list by season’s end if he becomes the player Washington believes.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire