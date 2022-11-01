Commanders’ top 10 defensive player grades for Week 8, per PFF

The Washington Commanders forced two turnovers in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for Washington, it couldn’t capitalize on those turnovers.

Despite the offense not taking advantage of the takeaways, the Commanders defense put forth another stellar defensive effort Sunday. Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards, but most of that was close to the line of the scrimmage. The Commanders held Jonathan Taylor to 76 rushing yards and forced him to fumble.

It was another dominant performance by Washington’s defensive line, led by Jonathan Allen.

Who were Washington’s performers on defense? Here are Pro Football Focus’ top 10 defensive grades for the Commanders.

10. LB Jamin Davis

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs the ball while Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 64.2

9. DE Efe Obada

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 64.3

8. DT Daron Payne

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 65.4

7. CB Benjamin St-Juste

Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass over Benjamin St-Juste #25 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 66.5

6. S Kamren Curl

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs with the ball while Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.9

5. Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders forces Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts to fumble. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 72.1

4. DT John Ridgeway

Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway (91) celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

PFF grade: 72.3

3. LB Jon Bostic

Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PFF grade: 77.5

2. DE Montez Sweat

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) scrambles with the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

PFF grade: 78.9

1. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen #93 and Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders tackle Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 90.1

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire