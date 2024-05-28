Commanders tight end Zach Ertz impressed with Jayden Daniels

Washington tight end Zach Ertz has seen a lot throughout his 11 NFL seasons. Ertz played for the Philadelphia Eagles for the first 8.5 seasons of his career before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

During his time in Philadelphia, Ertz worked with young quarterbacks such as Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts before playing with Kyler Murray in Arizona. That experience is one of the many reasons new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn wanted Ertz in Washington. Oh, that and Ertz can still play.

With the Commanders, Ertz has the chance to help another young quarterback: Jayden Daniels. While they’ve only been together for a short time, Ertz is already impressed with the Heisman Trophy winner.

“He really, really cares about this thing,” Ertz said per commanders.com. “He wants to be as good as he can possibly be. He’s working his butt off.

This echoes the comments defensive tackle and team captain Jonathan Allen made about Daniels last week. Allen noted that he’s always early to the team facility, and Daniels is there before him.

It’s easy for veterans to say good things about rookies. However, what we’ve heard about Daniels lines up with what others said about him ahead of the draft. He will not be outworked. And when you possess the kind of talent that Daniels does have, that bodes well for the Commanders in 2024 and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire