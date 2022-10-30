Commanders tight end Logan Thomas expected to play Sunday, per Adam Schefter

The Washington Commanders will be without rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the fourth consecutive game Sunday in Indianapolis.

However, in some good injury news for the Commanders, veteran tight end Logan Thomas is expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Commanders’ TE Logan Thomas, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is expected to play vs. the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

Thomas, who tore his ACL last December, returned in time for Washington’s Week 1 game against Jacksonville. However, he injured his calf at some point during or after Washington’s Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He is listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Colts, but there was optimism on Friday regarding Thomas’ availability for Sunday.

In four games this season, Thomas has 13 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. His presence gives quarterback Taylor Heinicke a key red-zone weapon back for this week.

It will be interesting to see how much playing time rookie Armani Rogers receives. Rogers caught a career-high three passes in last week’s win over the Packers.

